Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Several other analysts have also commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $79.41.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $1,063,432.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,146 shares of company stock worth $4,134,422. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

