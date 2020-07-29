Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

