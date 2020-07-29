Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

VIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

VIOT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $430.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

