Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 4,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virtusa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

