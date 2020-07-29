Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.71. 342,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.09. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

