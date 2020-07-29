Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE V traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $196.13. 5,401,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

