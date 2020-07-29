Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $0.66

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.66. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 72,194 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

