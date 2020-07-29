Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $0.66

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.66. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 72,194 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
