Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.83. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 84,492 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

