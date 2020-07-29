Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE:VC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,291. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Visteon by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,742,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

