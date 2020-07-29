Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 5,091 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Bank of America by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,633,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The firm has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

