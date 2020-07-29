Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,303 shares of company stock valued at $271,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. 158,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

