Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.61. 1,201,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,018,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

