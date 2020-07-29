Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,729. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

