Whitecap Resources Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $967.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

WCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

