Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WH traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 36,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.