Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xerox stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

