Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 78,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

