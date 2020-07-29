Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 214.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 238,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,567,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

