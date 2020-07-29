Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.88). Foot Locker reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 94,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

