Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

