Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post -$1.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.87). Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 202,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

