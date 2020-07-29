Zacks: Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

BBBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

