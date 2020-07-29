Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

