Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.51 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of FL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

