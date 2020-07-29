ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.09 or 0.01927920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00063515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00105249 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

