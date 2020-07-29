Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

