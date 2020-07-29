Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $40,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

