$0.16 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.01). NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. 11,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

