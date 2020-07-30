$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 889,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.