10,257 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,148.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 925,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 45.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 538,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 167,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 875,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

