10,870 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,556.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,645,000.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 595,532 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

