136,953 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,921,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $186.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

