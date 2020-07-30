15,732 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

