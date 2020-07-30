18,749 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,271. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $327.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

