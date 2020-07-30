200,000 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 331,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

