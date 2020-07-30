201,176 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $106.78. 43,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

