2,496 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eaton by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eaton by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 30,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.