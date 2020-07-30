27,900 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 421,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.80. 1,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

