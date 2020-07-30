-$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.24) and the highest is ($3.40). Tenneco reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 402.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 23,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $462.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.