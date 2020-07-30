$351.21 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $351.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.11 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $372.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Mizuho reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.32. 11,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

