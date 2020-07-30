351,246 Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Holly Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

