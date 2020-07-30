3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in 3M by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

MMM stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $155.95. 92,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

