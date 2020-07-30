$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.31. 84,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

