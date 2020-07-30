$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the lowest is $4.79 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $9.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $20.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $29.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

