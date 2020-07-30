47,195 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,864 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.