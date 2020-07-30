4,870 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 3,933,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.15. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.