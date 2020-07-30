5,087 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 107,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

