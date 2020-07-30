5,199 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

