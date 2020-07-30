$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Resonant reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 182.63% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $26,230.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock worth $59,141 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Resonant by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

