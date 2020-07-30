58,225 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,647,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.