58,225 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,647,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

